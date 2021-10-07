Dak Prescott won’t watch his ankle injury from last Oct. 11 vs. Giants

Getty Images

The NFL did Dak Prescott no favors by scheduling the Giants as the Cowboys’ Week 5 opponent in AT&T Stadium. It comes 364 days after his gruesome ankle injury against the Giants in Week 5 last season at AT&T Stadium.

Or maybe it’s exactly what he wanted: A chance to show he’s better than ever, as he predicted during his rehab.

Prescott said Thursday he has not watched a replay of the run that resulted in a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

“I definitely fast-forward through that play,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I’ve watched that play a couple of times, and when it comes up, I can say I watch the beginning of it but not the end of the run. I don’t think much about it. It’s kind of past it, and it’s really not something I care to see and know that I’ve done a lot to get past it.”

A standup backdrop nearly fell on Prescott before the start of his Thursday news conference. Prescott jokingly called it an “omen.”

Almost exactly a year ago, Giants defensive back Logan Ryan fell on Prescott’s leg while tackling the quarterback on a scramble. Prescott needed immediate surgery after being carted off and then transported to an area hospital. He required a second surgery in December to strengthen the ankle.

Now, as the anniversary approaches, he can laugh about his immediate reaction to the injury.

“I don’t know what I was doing trying to bang my leg,” Prescott said. “I know I was trying to just get it right, make it look normal so I could try to get off the field. When I look back, as I say, I don’t know if it was shock, obviously not feeling it all and me trying to bang it straight. It’s just like, ‘What am I doing?’ That’s what allows me to laugh about it. Yeah, wow.”