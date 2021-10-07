Darrell Henderson Jr. 5-yard touchdown gives Rams 9-7 lead after missed PAT

Getty Images

A 68-yard bomb from Matthew Stafford to DeSean Jackson was the spark the Los Angeles Rams needed to find the end zone midway through the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Stafford’s third down throw to Jackson was a success because Seahawks safety Jamal Adams misplayed the ball in the air and allowed Jackson an uncontested reception. Jackson then ran out as defenders gave chase to move the Rams to the Seattle 12-yard line after beginning the drive at their own 4.

Two plays later, Darrell Henderson Jr. scored on a 5-yard touchdown run as the Rams grabbed the lead for the first time. A missed extra point from Matt Gay kept the lead at just 9-7 for the Rams.