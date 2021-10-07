Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper doing individual drills Thursday

Getty Images

The Cowboys practiced without running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper on Wednesday, but both players will be doing some work on Thursday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Elliott and Cooper will do individual drills at the start of practice. McCarthy said both players will be assessed during that work to see if they will also go on to do team drills.

Elliott sat out with a knee injury, but said he expected to practice on Thursday. Cooper was out with a hamstring injury.

McCarthy also said that defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) will do more work than he did while earning a limited participant label in Wednesday’s session.