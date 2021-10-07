Fletcher Cox: I know I can be better, it’s a problem I have to fix

Getty Images

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is directing blame for his unit’s shortcomings over the last two weeks at himself, but one veteran believes he could be doing more to help.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has been credited with five tackles, no sacks, no tackles for loss, and no quarterback hits through the first four weeks of the season. That’s less production than the Eagles are used to seeing from the former All-Pro.

He’s playing a different role in Gannon’s defense than he played in the past and said Wednesday that “it’s hard to get settled in” while playing on different spots on the line, but that it is up to him to find a way to make more of a contribution than he’s managed thus far.

“I could be better. I know I can be better,” Cox said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “That’s a problem I have to fix. Embrace whatever we’re doing and make the best of it.”

The Eagles turned in good defensive performances in the first two weeks of the season and improvement from Cox would be a good way to get back to that kind of play in the weeks to come.