Jaylon Smith agrees to terms with Packers

Getty Images

Jaylon Smith is on the way to Green Bay.

Smith, the veteran linebacker who was cut by the Cowboys this week, officially agreed to terms with the Packers this morning after getting close to a deal yesterday. Smith’s agents confirmed the deal with multiple reporters.

The Cowboys took Smith 34th overall in the 2016 NFL draft, getting a consensus Top 10 pick whose stock tumbled following a devastating knee injury in his final college game. Smith worked hard to rehab the injury and became a Pro Bowler in 2019.

But the Cowboys came to regret the massive contract extension they signed Smith to before the 2019 season and decided to cut him this week to avoid the risk of injury. Smith’s contract had a $9 million injury guarantee for the 2022 season.

Now Smith will try to bolster a Packers defense that has struggled this season. The Packers want to go all-in to win in what may be Aaron Rodgers‘ last year in Green Bay, and they see Smith as a piece of that puzzle.