Jets cut Jarrod Wilson

The Jets waived defensive back Jarrod Wilson on Thursday.

Wilson, 27, appeared in three games with the team, seeing action on 83 defensive snaps and 27 on special teams. He made five tackles, including one for loss.

He originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2016.

Wilson played five seasons in Jacksonville before the Jaguars cut him out of training camp this summer. He then signed with the Jets’ practice squad before earning a promotion.

In 78 games over six seasons, Wilson has 193 tackles, three interceptions, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles.