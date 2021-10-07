Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t on field for start of Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

All signs are pointing toward rookie Trey Lance making his first start Sunday in a key divisional game.

Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice Wednesday because of his strained right calf, and, via multiple reports, he’s not on the field for the start of Thursday’s session. The team will issue an official practice report later today, but it appears the 49ers starting quarterback isn’t going to participate.

Seattle pass rusher Kerry Hyder‘s knee caught Garoppolo in the back of the right calf Sunday. Garoppolo played the rest of the first half but didn’t return after halftime.

Garoppolo, 29, has played 41 games and missed 23 with injuries since the start of the 2018 season.

It also appears tight end George Kittle (calf) will miss another practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports. Kittle didn’t practice the first two days last week either and still played 70 of the 49ers’ 76 offensive snaps despite having a questionable designation.

Left tackle Trent Williams (shoulder) was on the field for the start of Thursday’s practice after rehabbing Wednesday.