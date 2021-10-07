Joe Mixon remains out, Trae Waynes added to Thursday injury report

Getty Images

Head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this week that he’d characterize running back Joe Mixon as more day-to-day than week-to-week with an ankle injury. But Thursday was not the day Mixon returned to the practice field.

The running back was listed as a non-participant on the Bengals’ injury report, the same designation he had on Wednesday.

Taylor said the plan was to back off Mixon earlier in the week, so there’s still a chance he could practice on Friday.

But there is another concern for cornerback Trae Waynes, who was added to Thursday’s report as a limited participant with a hamstring injury. Waynes missed the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury that he suffered in training camp, though it’s currently unclear if the injuries are related.

Center Trey Hopkins (knee), guard D’Ante Smith (illness), and guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee) also did not practice on Thursday.

Receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin), receiver Stanley Morgan (ribs), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee), and receiver Mike Thomas (ankle) were limited.

Safety Jessie Bates (neck), and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (trap) were full.