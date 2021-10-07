Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks did not practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Two of Chicago’s key defensive players remained out of practice for a second consecutive day.

Both edge rusher Khalil Mack (ribs/foot) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) did not participate in Thursday’s session, putting their status for Sunday’s game against Las Vegas in question.

Mack, however, did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday last week either before playing last week’s game against the Lions. But last week, Mack was only listed with a foot injury. He was on the field for 48 percent of Chicago’s defensive snaps in the victory over Detroit, recording a sack, a tackle for loss, and a 23-yard fumble recovery.

Hicks was on the field for just one snap against the Lions last week. The longtime Chicago D-tackle has a half-sack, 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and four QB hits in 2021.

Tight end J.P. Holtz (quad) and linebacker Joel Iyigbuniwe (hamstring) also did not practice on Thursday.

Running back David Montgomery, who is expected to miss 4-5 weeks with a knee sprain, has not yet been placed on injured reserve and is also listed as a DNP.

Receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) was limited. Defensive back Deon Bush (shoulder), quarterback Andy Dalton (knee), defensive back Tashaun Gipson (hamstring), tight end Jesper Horsted (knee), and running back Damien Williams (quad) were all full participants.