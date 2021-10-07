La’el Collins gets a potentially favorable judge in his case against NFL

Posted by Mike Florio on October 7, 2021, 11:52 AM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

History could be repeating itself for a suspended Cowboys player. This time around, history may hold.

Via Daniel Wallach, the lawsuit filed in Texans state court by La'el Collins against the NFL was removed to federal court by the league. At the federal level, the case has been assigned to Judge Amos Mazzant III.

Judge Mazzant initially overturned Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension in 2017, citing multiple flaws in the NFL’s in-house arbitration process. The NFL ultimately prevailed on appeal because Elliott filed his lawsuit before the NFL had issued a final ruling.

Elliott’s case instead landed in a New York federal court, after the NFL sought a judicial declaration that the suspension was valid.

This time around, Collins sued after the suspension became final. Likewise, the NFL did not file a pre-emptive suit in New York federal court.

It’s a surprising misstep by the usually buttoned-up NFL legal apparatus. They easily could have won the race to the courthouse, especially since Collins waited multiple weeks to sue. If the league had sued in New York, precedent created in cases arising from the Ezekiel Elliott suspension and the Tom Brady suspension could have helped the NFL prevail.

The biggest head-scratcher in the Collins case comes from the NFL’s representation to the arbitrator that Collins previously was suspended four games. He was not; however, the arbitrator cited that inaccurate fact in finding that a five-game suspension was a reasonable and proper next step.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “La’el Collins gets a potentially favorable judge in his case against NFL

  1. I don’t get it, he refused to take drug tests multiple times because he knew he’d test positive, tried bribing the test taker, and got caught. Open and shut case, take the suspension and move on, preferably PED free.

  2. My understanding is that he didn’t refuse to take multiple tests. One missed test occurred the day the Cowboys’ strength trainer dropped dead in the locker room and everyone was sent home. Another missed test occurred on the day of an excused absence for the funeral of a relative. I don’t remember the circumstances of the third miss but I do recall that, like the other instances, the absence was reasonable. This whole scenario is odd, odd, odd, including the additional things mentioned in this post. How can the NFL arbitrator uphold the suspension based on a fictional previous suspension?

  3. I feel like he should get a longer suspension because he’s appealing such an open and shut case. I get that the NFL made some stupid errors and whatnot, but what Collins did is inexcusable and makes the NFL look bad. How can someone be so empty-headed?!

  4. Is this about getting the money for the games missed or playing a week early. I can’t imagine him actually playing this week since it’s Thursday already.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.