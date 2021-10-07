Lamar Jackson: League should protect all QBs, not just me

Posted by Josh Alper on October 7, 2021, 12:37 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after last Sunday’s win over the Broncos that he believes that opposing teams are not flagged for roughing the passer on quarterback Lamar Jackson often enough.

No one has been penalized for such a hit on Jackson since December 2019 and the perceived lack of protection from officials led to a question for Jackson on Thursday about potentially donning more padding to protect himself. Jackson said he wouldn’t be doing that while noting that every quarterback should be treated the same way by officials.

“I feel like if I put on extra pads and stuff like that, I’ll be looking like a Transformer,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I don’t want to be slowed down. But I just feel we should be protecting all QBs in the league, not just myself.”

Jackson missed practice time with a sore back last week, but said he’ll practice on Wednesday and is feeling “101 percent” heading into Monday night’s game against the Colts.

12 responses to “Lamar Jackson: League should protect all QBs, not just me

  2. Running QBs will get less protection. Sorry but they have to be able to hit runners or might as well just have your QB run down the field since the rules won’t allow you to hit him.

  3. He’s not wrong. Once he leaves the pocket to run, that changes, but he’s taking questionable hits when standing in the pocket and no calls. I understand the hesitation of the officials, but he has a point.

    I remember once watching Courtney Upshaw sack Ben Roethlisberger and get called for roughing the passer. Not only did Ben tuck the ball in anticipation of the hit, but he was out of the pocket. Upshaw sacked him, prior to the body weight enforcement, and was called for roughing. That made zero sense to me, but does show a level of credibility in what Lamar is saying.

    He’s not asking for special treatment, just consistency across the board. And I don’t think he is wrong for that.

  4. He’s getting hit more in the pocket, after throwing a pass – than he is when he runs. There were at least 2 super late, borderline cheap, hits @ Denver last week.

  5. Option 1..stay in pocket GET the call IF HIT. Option 2, run out of the pocket get hit NO call. Pretty simple. Isn’t the HC explaining this to him?

  6. Fools….he was shelled after standing in the pocket and completing a touchdown pass. How can he run with it after the ball is no longer in his hands??!! The ignorance of people is mind boggling.

  7. Kind of feel for the refs on this one. You have a running QB that makes the most out of broken plays with his legs. The refs have to balance his ability to continue to do that with his safety. Pocket passing QBs get the calls more reliably as a result.

  8. “jerruhjones says:
    October 7, 2021 at 12:40 pm
    How can you call ‘roughing the passer’ on a RB?”

    You mean the guy leading the league in yards per completion and air yards per attempt? That guy? Keep sleeping on him, he likes it that way.

  9. Cam Newton, Big Ben, Jackson, all these guys have had the same problem over the years. Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and maybe some others always get that flag when they want it, it seems….

  10. ravensam says:
    October 7, 2021 at 12:57 pm
    Fools….he was shelled after standing in the pocket and completing a touchdown pass. How can he run with it after the ball is no longer in his hands??!! The ignorance of people is mind boggling.
    ************
    They don’t want him as a QB. Matter of fact, they don’t want any black QBs. You can feel it in their words. Who are ‘they’? They know who ‘they’ are. Their parents ore hoods, Trump let them take em off.

    It’s so funny that last week 10 black QBs started for the first time ever. The trend is set. It starts in Pop Warner and ends in the NFL. Had Tyrod and Lance started… The league is changing for the good. Statues are falling & dual threat QBs are everywhere.

  11. He should be getting the same protection that every NFL QB gets. His running ability shouldn’t matter.

    When he does run though…

    He needs to learn to better protect himself.

