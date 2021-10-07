Matt Judon: We’re not getting down on ourselves

Getty Images

After last week’s loss to the Buccaneers, the Patriots are now 1-3.

But edge rusher Matt Judon said Thursday that he thinks the team’s energy is still high entering Week Five.

“We’re not getting down on ourselves,” Judon said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “We’re getting right after it. We know what our record is but we know what we have in that locker room. We have 13 more games. We can win all the next 13. You can’t get down on yourself like that.”

Judon has been one of the Patriots’ best performers, recording 4.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and eight total QB hits through four games. Judon’s career-high in sacks is 9.5, which he reached in 2019 with Baltimore.

Fortunately for the Patriots, they have an opportunity for a get-right game against the Texans this week. New England will be on the road, but Houston didn’t look capable of beating many teams regardless of venue last week.