NFLPA asks agents to tell them if their clients are contacted in Ryan Vermillion investigation

After Washington Football Team head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion was placed on administrative leave this week amid an ongoing criminal investigation, the NFL Players Association released a statement saying that they had sent a letter to the NFL requesting information about the situation.

The NFLPA has also reached out to player agents regarding the matter. In a letter to agents obtained by PFT, the NFLPA says that they have opened an investigation into the matter and requested that agents contact the union if their clients are contacted as part of the criminal investigation.

“The work office and home of Ryan Vermillion were raided by the Drug Enforcement Agency, and one of our players has been contacted by federal investigators,” the letter said. “Vermillion has worked for NFL Clubs for many years, and the DEA/prosecutors may contact additional players, but not clearly explain the matter. If your client is contacted by the DEA or any federal government entity, please immediately contact the NFLPA legal department or agent administration department, and we will assist the player with next steps.”

A report indicated that the investigation into Vermillion regards routing prescription drugs to those who do not need them. Washington said in a Monday statement that the investigation is not related to Vermillion’s work with the team.