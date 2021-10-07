Off injury report, Lamar Jackson says he’s “101 percent”

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson missed two practices last week with a back injury, but he played every snap Sunday in passing for more than 300 yards for the second time in his career.

Jackson is off the injury report this week.

After Ravens coach John Harbaugh said no NFL player is 100 percent, Jackson agreed.

“I’m 101 percent,” he said, via Ryan Mink of the team website.

Despite practicing only once last week — a full practice Friday — Jackson threw for 316 yards with a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Broncos. He rushed seven times for 28 yards.

“I would have practiced last week if my back wasn’t hurting,” Jackson said. “The next day, our training staff wanted me to sit out for my back to not have any problems with me moving or anything like that.”

Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) did not practice Thursday. He played 38 offensive snaps Sunday before Andre Smith replaced him for the final 35 plays. Smith had not played since 2019.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) also remains out of practice, so Smith could start Monday night.

Safety DeShon Elliott (quad) was limited. Safety Geno Stone (thigh) did not practice, and outside linebacker Justin Houston and cornerback Jimmy Smith both got rest days.