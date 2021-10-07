Packers officially add Jaylon Smith, place Chauncey Rivers on injured reserve

USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Jaylon Smith didn’t need long to officially land a new job.

Cut Wednesday by the Cowboys, Smith officially has joined the Green Bay roster. The Packers announced the transaction on Thursday.

To create a roster spot for Smith, the Packers have placed linebacker Chauncey Rivers on injured reserve.

The Packers also announced that Smith, who reportedly paid $500,000 to change his number from No. 54 to No. 9 in Dallas, will wear No. 9 in Green Bay. Practice-squad kicker JJ Molson will switch from No. 9 to No. 11.

Presumably, there was no inventory of Molson 9 jerseys that needed to be purchased.