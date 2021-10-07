Rams score 13 points in 3:10 to take 16-7 lead

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford has changed the wrapping yet again on his injured right index finger, but he looks just fine.

Stafford went 13-of-19 for 131 yards and an interception in the first half as the Rams went into the locker room trailing 7-3. They now lead 16-7.

Stafford is 6-of-10 for 137 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams scored 13 points in a three-minute, 10-second span of the third quarter.

Darrell Henderson scored on a 5-yard run on a 96-yard drive set up by a 68-yard pass from Stafford to DeSean Jackson.

On the Rams’ next drive, Stafford hit Tyler Higbee for a 13-yard touchdown to complete an 82-yard scoring drive.