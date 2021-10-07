Report: Baker Mayfield playing through partially torn labrum in left shoulder

Getty Images

The left shoulder injury Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered in Week Two was a partially torn labrum.

That’s the word from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who reports that the injury will not require surgery “as of now.”

The Browns listed Mayfield on their injury report in Week Three but did not list him in Week Four or for yesterday’s first practice of Week Five. Mayfield, however, acknowledged that he’s been wearing a harness on his non-throwing shoulder while saying it shouldn’t affect his throwing ability.

While Mayfield says his accuracy hasn’t been affected by the injury, he undeniably has been throwing less accurately recently: He completed 75 percent of his passes in Week One and 90 percent of his passes in Week Two, the game when he suffered the injury. But in Week Three he completed just 61 percent of his passes and in Week Four he was down to 45 percent.