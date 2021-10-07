Report: Cowboys asked Jaylon Smith to waive 2022 injury guarantee

Posted by Mike Florio on October 7, 2021, 1:48 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith to avoid the possibility of owing his 2022 salary of $9.2 million, which is guaranteed for injury. Before pulling the plug, the Cowboys made Smith a proposal.

Drop the 2022 injury guarantee, and we’ll stay the course.

Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Cowboys asked Smith to revise his contract to eliminate the risk that they’d owe him $9.2 million next year in the event of an injury over the balance of the current season. Smith declined.

He could actually end up with more money this year than he would have gotten in Dallas. If he chooses to take the balance of his $7.2 million 2021 salary as termination pay (all vested veterans can do that once in their careers), Smith can double dip, keeping his full salary from the Cowboys plus whatever he gets from the Packers.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Smith most likely will choose to collect the rest of his Cowboys salary as termination pay.

So Smith gets more money and, most likely, more playing time with the Packers, given the quality of their linebacking corps. Plus, the Packers are as much of a contender as the Cowboys. And maybe they’ll meet in the postseason.

  3. The Packers are as a much a contender as the Cowboys? Lets see, one of these teams has been to the NFCCG twice in the last 2 years, the other hasn’t gone past the divisional round since 1996. I’d say we’re a much better contender than the Cowboys.

  4. For the Packers’ sake I hope they didn’t have any guaranteed salary in his contract. He’s a bit like Sean Lee–it’s only a matter of time before he’s hurt. I’m not saying anything bad about either of them. Sadly, it’s just the way it has been.

  5. Something doesn’t add up here. He’s way too young to have ‘lost a step’. The further away from major knee surgeries the more you start to look like you did pre-injury.

  6. So much for all that BS talk about wanting to be a “Cowboy for life”. Jerry wasted a 2nd round pick on this chump after he shredded his knee in a meaningless game. There’s a reason why he even couldn’t make the starting lineup in 2021.

    Have fun celebrating tackles after offensive positive yardage gains in Wisconsin while down by 21 points.

