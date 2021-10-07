Seahawks QB Russell Wilson injures middle finger on helmet

Getty Images

It has not been a great night for the fingers of quarterbacks in Seattle.

After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford injured his right index finger late in the first half, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson injured the middle finger on the right hand midway through the third quarter.

On a deep pass intended for Tyler Lockett, Wilson’s follow through came down and hit the helmet of a Rams defender. Wilson quickly ran over to the sideline where a trainer came on the field to help him out with what appeared to be a dislocated finger. The drive ended after a hand-off on third down and Wilson continued to get looked at on the sidelines throughout the Rams next drive.

Wilson came back on the field to begin Seattle’s next drive but only throw once on the drive on a quick screen to tight end Colby Parkinson.