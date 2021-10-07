Seahawks take 7-3 lead into halftime over Rams

Getty Images

Matt Gay converted a 31-yard field goal with 1:08 left in the first half to get the Los Angeles Rams on the board as the Seattle Seahawks took a 7-3 lead into halftime of Thursday night’s NFC West battle.

The Seahawks mounted a drive to try and add to their lead before the break but Jason Myers missed a 35-yard attempt wide left as the margin remained at just four headed into the locker room.

After Gay’s kick got the Rams on the board, Russell Wilson hit DeeJay Dallas for 29 yards to move into Los Angeles territory. A roughing the passer call on Aaron Donald helps moved Seattle closer as well before Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for what appeared to be a 15-yard touchdown. However, the score was nullified on a holding penalty from Duane Brown against Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis.

Myers then missed his attempt wide left. After setting a franchise record with 37 consecutive made field goals, Myers has now missed his last two field goal tries for the Seahawks.

The Rams and Seahawks are a combined 0-for-7 on third down tonight.

Wilson and Matthew Stafford have both thrown interceptions with Wilson being picked off by Troy Reeder and Stafford intercepted by his former Detroit Lions teammate Quandre Diggs.

DK Metcalf caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to give the Seahawks the halftime advantage.