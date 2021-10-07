Teddy Bridgewater will practice Thursday

Getty Images

The changes of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater leading the Broncos against the Steelers on Sunday are looking better.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said before Thursday’s practice that Bridgewater will be on the field for the session. Bridgewater will be limited as he has not fully cleared the concussion protocol, but Fangio said he will get first-team work as he progresses toward full clearance.

If Bridgewater is fully cleared, he’ll start on Sunday. Drew Lock would get the call if Bridgewater isn’t able to clear the final hurdles of the protocol.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam won’t practice after hurting his hamstring in practice on Wednesday. Guards Graham Glasgow (knee) and Dalton Risner (ankle) join cornerback Patrick Surtain II (chest) as limited participants.