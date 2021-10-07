Trent Williams “good to go” for Sunday

Getty Images

The 49ers haven’t named a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but whoever is under center will have Trent Williams at left tackle.

Williams hurt his shoulder in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and did not practice on Wednesday. He was a full participant on Thursday, though, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR that Williams is set to start on Sunday.

“Trent was good,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “He was able to go out there and practice today, so he’ll be good to go on Sunday.”

While Williams’ status is known, the 49ers will be making other injury designations on Friday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) and tight end George Kittle (calf) didn’t practice on Thursday and their statuses will be closely watched.