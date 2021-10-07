Zach Banner says he’s ready to play after IR stint

Getty Images

Steelers tackle Zach Banner returned to practice last week and he feels like the time has come for him to be added to the active roster.

Banner went on injured reserve ahead of the season opener after experiencing what he called a setback in his recovery from last year’s torn ACL. Banner can be activated this week or next week and he said on Thursday that he doesn’t think he needs any more time out of action.

“I had a really good day today and I have to watch what I say to you. What I said was simple: I want to play,” Banner said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “It is the coaches pulling the leash. I am not making it up or not leaning on them, I am just telling you the truth. I want to play. I am ready to play.”

If the Steelers feel the same way, they can have Banner in uniform against the Broncos on Sunday. His presence would give them another option for an offense that hasn’t gelled as hoped through the first four weeks of the season.