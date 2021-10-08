Antonio Gibson, Curtis Samuel questionable for Washington

Getty Images

Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel returned to practice on Friday and has a chance to play against the Saints on Sunday.

Samuel made his season debut last weekend after three weeks on injured reserve, but sat out the first two days of practice this week. He’s listed with the same groin injury that led to the IR stint and was able to work on a limited basis on Friday.

He is listed as questionable for this weekend. Running back Antonio Gibson (calf) has the same designation after his second straight limited practice.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb (shoulder) is the only other player listed as questionable. Right guard Brandon Scherff (knee) was ruled out early in the week and Washington will also play without wide receivers Dyami Brown (knee) and Cam Sims (hamstring).