Cardinals place Justin Murray on injured reserve

The Cardinals placed backup offensive lineman Justin Murray on injured reserve Friday. Murray injured his back in Week 3 against the Jaguars.

Murray is required to miss three games before he becomes eligible to return.

He has appeared in three games with one start, playing 90 snaps. He has seen time at right tackle in place of Kelvin Beachum and started at right guard against the Jaguars, with right guard Josh Jones moving to right tackle.

Murray did not practice this week and already was ruled out.

Beachum, who has an injury to his ribs, is a game-time decision, coach Kliff Kingsbury said. Jones will move back to right guard if Beachum can play. If Beachum can’t play, Jones will play right tackle with Max Garcia at right guard.

Cornerback Byron Murphy (ribs) will not play Sunday. Besides Beachum, running back Chase Edmonds (shoulder), cornerback Marco Wilson (ribs) and tight end Maxx Williams (shoulder) are questionable.