Chase Edmonds a game-time call, Byron Murphy likely out

Getty Images

The Cardinals won’t know until closer to kickoff whether running back Chase Edmonds will be available to help them try for a 5-0 start against the 49ers on Sunday.

Edmonds was out of practice this week with a shoulder injury and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Edmonds will be a game-time call for the Cardinals. Edmonds had 12 carries for 120 yards last weekend and he’s averaging 5.9 yards per carry for the entire season.

James Conner would be in line for a bigger role if Edmonds doesn’t wind up playing.

Kingsbury is less hopeful about cornerback Byron Murphy. He said Murphy is likely out for this weekend because of injured ribs. Cornerback Marco Wilson also has injured ribs, but Kingsbury called him a game-time decision as well.