Chris Hubbard will have season-ending surgery

Browns offensive lineman Chris Hubbard has not played since the season opener. The Browns did not place Hubbard on injured reserve, hoping for his triceps to heal on its own.

But Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Hubbard will have season-ending surgery.

Hubbard played 39 offensive snaps in the season opener after taking over for Jedrick Wills, who left with an ankle injury. Wills has started every game this season, but he has yet to play every snap in a game.

The Browns have used Blake Hance and James Hudson III to fill in.

The team will miss Hubbard, a swing tackle who also can play guard.

Hubbard, who is in his fourth season with the Browns, has started 34 games for the team. He has 48 starts in his career.

Hubbard is in the final year of his contract.