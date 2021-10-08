Chris Jones misses practice all week but still could play

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (wrist) didn’t practice again Friday, missing all three days of work ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Bills. The Chiefs list him as questionable.

“We’re trying to get it calmed down,” Reid said Friday of Jones’ wrist injury, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Reid isn’t worried about Jones not practicing this week if he’s healthy enough to play.

“He could do that,” Reid said.

Jones was limited last week and received a questionable designation before playing 58 defensive snaps — 78 percent of the team’s defensive plays — against the Eagles. He has seven tackles, two sacks and four quarterback hits in four games.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) also is questionable. He was limited Friday.

Defensive end Frank Clark, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, put in a full week of practice and has no designation.