Dalvin Cook questionable to face Lions

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was back on the practice field Friday, but it remains unclear if he’ll be on the field Sunday.

Cook has been listed as questionable to play due to the ankle injury that has been bothering him for several weeks. He missed Week Three and played a limited role in the Vikings’ Week Four loss to the Browns.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said at his press conference that Cook is feeling better after the time off, but he isn’t ready to make a call about his availability for the game against the Lions.

The Vikings ruled out defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe) have been ruled out.