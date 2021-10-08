DeForest Buckner: Lamar Jackson is an elite QB, and we’ve got to treat him like a running back

Getty Images

Looking for their second win of the season, the Colts will take on the Ravens on Monday. As a defense, Indianapolis knows Baltimore presents a unique set of challenges.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has faced quarterback Lamar Jackson twice — once with the 49ers and last year with the Colts. Buckner’s team lost to the Ravens both times.

Addressing the media this week, Buckner said Baltimore’s diverse running game presents challenges.

“Lamar, obviously we all know he’s an elite quarterback, but I mean he’s an elite runner. We’ve got to treat him, obviously, like a running back,” Buckner said in his press conference. “This week is all about assignment football. Guys have to be in the right fits at the right time, got to read your keys and the main thing is we have to trust one another.”

Buckner added that Jackson is “definitely” the most unique QB he’s faced because of Jackson’s rushing ability and the way Baltimore uses it.

“They built the entire running game around him,” Buckner said. “Whether he keeps it or gives it off or whatever it is — the majority of the runs are pretty much an option. That makes a lot of defenses be a little hesitant in their run fits and little things like that. You never know when he’s going to pull it. So, if you’ve got the quarterback, get the quarterback. If you’ve got the dive, get the dive.”

Jackson had his lowest rushing total of the season last week, running for only 28 yards. But he’s averaging 269.3 yards passing per game and 69.8 yards rushing per game so far in 2021.