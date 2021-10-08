Jabrill Peppers out, Andrew Thomas questionable for Giants

Getty Images

The Giants ruled out safety Jabrill Peppers and three other players on Friday because of injuries, but they’re holding out hope for left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Thomas missed practice with a foot injury on Wednesday, but was able to be a limited participant in the final two sessions of the week. The team has listed him as questionable to face the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday.

Peppers hurt his hamstring during last Sunday’s overtime win over the Saints. He played less than half the defensive snaps in the opener, but had played a more substantial role in the last three weeks before his injury.

Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are out for the second week in a row with hamstring injuries. Guard Ben Bredeson (hand) will also miss his second straight game.