Jaguars cornerbacks coach Tim Walton out this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols

Getty Images

The Jaguars will be missing a coach this weekend, but it’s not the one whose whereabouts were a hot topic of conversation this week.

There were moments this week when people wondered if Urban Meyer would be coaching the Jaguars against the Titans this weekend, but it is cornerbacks coach Tim Walton who will not be with the team this weekend. The Jaguars announced that Walton will miss the game due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Walton is in his third year with the Jaguars.

The team also announced that nickels coach Joe Danna will take over Walton’s responsibilities on Sunday.