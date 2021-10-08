Jaire Alexander won’t have surgery, Packers hopeful he’ll be back in a few weeks

Getty Images

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that cornerback Jaire Alexander will not be having surgery on his injured shoulder, but he won’t be available for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Alexander injured his AC joint last weekend and LaFleur said that the team is hopeful that it will heal on its own, but that Alexander is out this week and for the near future.

“I think we’ve got better clarity with that,” LaFleur said, via WFRV. “Certainly it’s just one of those things we’re going to let heal and see where it’s at down the line before making that determination, but we’re hopeful that it will heal the right way and he’ll be back with us in a matter of weeks.”

Kevin King (concussion) is off the injury report and will be available to fill in for Alexander.

The Packers also have three offensive linemen on the injury report They ruled center josh myers out with a finger injury while left tackle Elgton Jenkins (ankle) and tackle Dennis Kelly (illness) are listed as questionable.