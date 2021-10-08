Julio Jones out, A.J. Brown in for Titans-Jaguars

Getty Images

The Titans will get one of their top two receivers back on Sunday in Jacksonville.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said today that wide receiver Julio Jones is out on Sunday, but A.J. Brown is expected to play.

Both Jones and Brown missed last week’s game, and the Titans missed them in an upset loss to the Jets.

Brown has been back at practice this week, while Jones has remained off the practice field. Both receivers are recovering from hamstring injuries.

The 2-2 Titans are 4.5-point favorites against the 0-4 Jaguars.