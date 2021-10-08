Lane Johnson is back in Philadelphia, but he remains out

Getty Images

Eagles tackle Lane Johnson missed Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and hasn’t practiced this week due to a personal matter. The Eagles have been discreet about the situation, and rightfully so.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports that Johnson returned to the team facility on Thursday and “met with some Eagles.” Clark also reports that Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro “went to Oklahoma on Wednesday and brought Lane back to Philly.”

Johnson will receive an official designation for Sunday’s game at Carolina later today. Johnson’s health and overall well-being takes precedence. It’s encouraging that the league has evolved to the point where appropriate sensitivity and patience are given to situations like this.