Mark Davis: Jon Gruden email is “disturbing”

Getty Images

The NFL is investigating Raiders coach Jon Gruden regarding an email he sent 10 years ago containing a racist trope regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith. The Raiders are looking into the situation, too.

“The content of an email regarding DeMaurice Smith from Jon Gruden when he worked for ESPN 10 years ago is disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement issued Friday evening. “We were first made aware of the email late yesterday by a reporter and are reviewing it along with other materials provided to us today by the NFL. We are addressing the matter with Coach Gruden and will have no further comment at this time.”

Gruden is in the fourth year of a 10-year contract with the Raiders. He has a record of 22-30 since his return to football from broadcasting.