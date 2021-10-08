NFL Week Five injury report roundup: Chris Jones, Matt Milano questionable for Sunday night

Getty Images

Week Five of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Rams and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Bills at Chiefs

Bills LB Matt Milano (hamstring) returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable. DE A.J. Epenesa (foot) and RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) have the same designation.

DE Chris Jones (wrist) did not practice at all this week and the Chiefs listed him as questionable for Sunday. CB Charvarius Ward (quad) joins him in that category.

Jets vs. Falcons (In London)

Jets S Adrian Colbert (concussion), TE Tyler Kroft (back), S Marcus Maye (ankle), and WR Jeff Smith (concussion) will not be playing in the NFL’s first overseas game since 2019. CB Brandin Echols (concussion) and DT Nathan Shepherd (knee) are listed as questionable.

DT Marlon Davidson (ankle), WR Russell Gage (ankle), and WR Calvin Ridley (not injury related – personal matter) are out for the Falcons. S Erik Harris (calf) and CB Avery Williams (hamstring) are unlikely to play after drawing doubtful tags.

Saints at Washington

LT Terron Armstead (elbow) and C Erik McCoy (calf) remain out for the Saints.

Washington WR Curtis Samuel (groin) was back at practice ahead of being listed as questionable on Friday. RB Antonio Gibson (shin), LB Cole Holcomb (shoulder), and DT Daron Payne (toe) are also listed as questionable. WR Dyami Brown (knee), G Brandon Scherff (knee), and WR Cam Sims (hamstring) will not play.

Dolphins at Buccaneers

WR DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) is the only Dolphins player with an injury designation. He is considered questionable for Sunday.

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) is out again for the Buccaneers. DE Pat O'Connor (calf) and S Antoine Winfield (concussion) are also out while RB Giovani Bernard (knee), CB Jamel Dean (knee), and LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand) have been listed as questionable. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians indicated Dean and Pierre-Paul will play.

Broncos at Steelers

QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) is listed as questionable, but is on track to start on Sunday after a full practice on Friday. RB Melvin Gordon (lower leg), WR Diontae Spencer (chest), CB Patrick Surtain (chest), and WR Courtland Sutton (ankle) are also in the questionable group while TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) will be ruled out.

T Rashaad Coward (ankle), DT Carlos Davis (knee), CB Cameron Sutton (groin), and WR James Washington (groin) are out for the Steelers this weekend.

Lions at Vikings

The Lions listed LB Trey Flowers (knee), TE T.J. Hockenson (knee), T Penei Sewell (ankle), RB D'Andre Swift (groin), and RB Jamaal Williams (hip) as questionable for the NFC North matchup.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) got in a limited practice on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday. DT Michael Pierce (elbow), and WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe) have been ruled out.

Titans at Jaguars

Titans WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) avoided an injury designation, but C Aaron Brewer (knee), LB Jayon Brown (knee), TE Tommy Hudson (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), P Brett Kern (right groin), and WR Racey McMath (quadricep) were ruled out. Brewer, Brown, Hudson, and McMath later went on injured reserve. DE Denico Autry (hip), LB Bud Dupree (knee), T Taylor Lewan (toe), T Ty Sambrailo (foot), and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring) have questionable designations.

DT Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle, illness) will not play for the Jaguars. CB Tyson Campbell (toe) and DE Lerentee McCray (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Patriots at Texans

The Patriots ruled out RT Trenton Brown (calf) and RG Shaq Mason (abdomen). They may also be without LT Isaiah Wynn and LG Michael Onwenu as they are on the COVID-19 reserve list. CB Shaun Wade (concussion) was also ruled out. LB Ja'whaun Bentley (shoulder), S Cody Davis (knee), S Kyle Dugger (hamstring), K Nick Folk (left knee), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring), DE Ronnie Perkins (ankle), and LB Kyle Van Noy (groin) are listed as questionable.

Texans RB Rex Burkhead (hip) will not play against his former team. Two other former Patriots — WR Danny Amendola (thigh) and T Marcus Cannon (back) — will not play. QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter) remains off the radar in Houston.

Eagles at Panthers

T Lane Johnson (not injury related – personal matter) is out again for the Eagles, but the rest of the active roster is set to play.

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) returned to practice this week, but is doubtful to play on Sunday. LT Cameron Erving (neck) and LB Shaq Thompson (foot) are definitely out while DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) is the team’s only questionable player.

Packers at Bengals

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) won’t have surgery, but is expected to miss multiple weeks. C josh myers (finger) is also out this week while OL Elgton Jenkins (ankle) and T Dennis Kelly (illness, back) are listed as questionable.

The Bengals plan to make a call on RB Joe Mixon (ankle) on Saturday after listing him as questionable. WR Mike Thomas (ankle) is listed as doubtful, so he is expected to miss the game. C Trey Hopkins (knee), DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee, illness), G D'Ante Smith (illness), and CB Trae Waynes (hamstring) make up their questionable contingent.

Browns at Chargers

The Browns have a long list of questionable players headlined by DE Myles Garrett (knee, ankle) and LT Jedrick Wills (ankle). DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow), LB Tony Fields (shoulder), CB Troy Hill (toe), DE Takkarist McKinley (ankle, knee), TE David Njoku (knee), LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen), C J.C. Tretter (knee, back), and CB Denzel Ward (neck) make up the rest of the group. T Chris Hubbard (triceps) and CB Greg Newsome (calf) have been ruled out.

Chargers CB Chris Harris (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday. RB Justin Jackson (groin) is considered doubtful.

Bears at Raiders

TE J.P. Holtz (quadricep), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), TE Jesse James (not injury related – personal matter), and RB David Montgomery (knee) have been ruled out for the Bears. DT Akiem Hicks (groin) is expected to miss the game after drawing a doubtful tag. S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring), TE Jesper Horsted (knee), LB Christian Jones (back), and LB Khalil Mack (ribs, foot) are all listed as questionable.

The Raiders will not have CB Damon Arnette (groin), TE Derek Carrier (pectoral), and CB Trayvon Mullen (toe) this weekend. RB Peyton Barber (toe) got a questionable tag.

Giants at Cowboys

The Giants hope to have LT Andrew Thomas (foot) after listing him as questionable, but know they won’t have G Ben Bredeson (hand), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), and WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) in Dallas.

WR Amari Cooper (hamstring), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), DE Randy Gregory (knee), T Ty Nsekhe (illness), and DE Carlos Watkins (knee) are listed as questionable for the Cowboys. DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle) and S Donovan Wilson (groin) are listed as questionable.

49ers at Cardinals

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) is out, so Trey Lance will make his first NFL start in Arizona. TE George Kittle (calf) is doubtful and his absence won’t make Lance’s task any easier. DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring) and DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) are listed as questionable.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury called RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) a game-time decision on Friday. He’s listed as questionable along with T Kelvin Beachum (ribs), RB Eno Benjamin (hamstring), CB Antonio Hamilton (ankle), TE Maxx Williams (shoulder), and CB Marco Wilson (ribs). CB Byron Murphy (ribs) has been ruled out.