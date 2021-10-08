NFLPA decides to retain DeMaurice Smith, who says it will be his final term

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association won’t be looking for a new executive director. At least not yet.

The NFLPA board of player representatives voted on Friday night to keep DeMaurice Smith. He needed a two-thirds majority to avoid having the job declared open. Per multiple reports, he secured 22 “yes” votes, with eight “no” votes and two abstentions.

Smith told the player representatives that this will be his final term.

“He was transparent with us about his interest in moving on after this term and for the stability and security of the union, he will work with our player leadership to ensure we have a succession plan in place for the next leader,” NFLPA president and Browns center JC Tretter said in a statement.

The length of the final term is to be determined. Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the board voted to utilize a term as short as one year.

The Executive Committee will now be required to negotiate a new deal with Smith. Some members may push for a shorter term.

The outcome gives the NFLPA more time to search for the next executive director. It has been believed for a few years that Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has interest in the job. Other names currently percolating include former NFLPA president and offensive lineman Eric Winston, former NFL quarterback Matt Schaub, and former NFL receiver Anthony Gonzalez, who is now a member of Congress.