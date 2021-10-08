Odell Beckham on timing with Baker Mayfield: It’s just little things that will be worked out

Getty Images

The chemistry between Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be a topic of conversation because the two players haven’t consistently connected.

In last week’s win over the Vikings, Mayfield targeted Beckham seven times, but the receiver caught only two passes for 27 yards. The most egregious miss came late in the fourth quarter, when Mayfield missed an open Beckham streaking down the right sideline. Had the throw been completed in stride, it likely would’ve resulted in a touchdown to put the game out of reach.

In the two games since returning from a torn ACL suffered last year, Beckham has seven receptions on 16 targets for 104 yards.

Earlier this week, Mayfield pointed to a need for him and Beckham to iron out the difference in timing between live game-speed reps and practice reps. Mayfield added that those things start with him.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Beckham said there isn’t a real chemistry issue between him and Mayfield.

“I think that’s more of a story that’s been created,” Beckham said in his press conference. “I talk to him after the game, I talk to him during the game, I talk to him after meeting, play [Call of] Duty with him. We chop it up all the time. I don’t really know if there’s a… that word keeps being thrown around like, ‘chemistry’ as much as just it’s the second game back.”

Beckham agreed that things can change when everyone’s going full speed during a game.

“It’s just little things that are going to be worked out,” Beckham said. “Anybody who wants to be great and expects that level of greatness, is going to be not happy with the result if it isn’t what they were aiming to get. So it’s just something we’ve got to figure out.”

Beckham added that it would be “easier to create a little controversy if we were losing.” But, the Browns are 3-1 and they look like a team that could make a run, especially considering the strength of their defense.

So, Beckham is staying publicly unconcerned about the chemistry and timing between him and his QB.

“It’s gonna come. It’s gonna happen,” Beckham said. “Just stay patient.”