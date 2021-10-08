Patriots still without four of their starting offensive linemen at Friday’s practice

Getty Images

Center David Andrews may be the only regular starter from the Patriots offensive line on the field against the Texans this Sunday.

According to multiple reports from New England, the Patriots remained without left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Michael Onwenu, right guard Shaq Mason, and right tackle Trent Brown during the open portion of Friday’s practice.

Wynn and Onwenu were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week. If vaccinated, they could return after back-to-back negative tests taken 24 hours apart. Brown is dealing with a calf injury and Mason is listed with an abdomen injury.

Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, Ted Karras, and Yasir Durant are on the 53-man roster as backup offensive linemen. The Patriots will likely supplant that group with players from the practice squad.