Report: Russell Wilson to have MRI, consultation with hand specialist in L.A. on Friday

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said quarterback Russell Wilson had a “badly sprained” finger following last night’s loss to the Rams.

But with more tests coming, there should be more known about Wilson’s condition on Friday.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Wilson will undergo an MRI on his finger today and then will have a consultation with a hand specialist in Los Angeles. Wilson’s X-Rays did not reveal a fracture, which has led to the initial belief that the quarterback has mallet finger. That means Wilson’s joint is sprained and his finger is hard to flex.

But Wilson’s MRI should reveal more information — like if Wilson will need surgery to correct the issue. Per Rapoport, that is a possibility.

Wilson has never missed a start since taking over as the Seahawks starting quarterback in 2012. Seattle plays Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football in Week Six.