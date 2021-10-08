Report: Teddy Bridgewater is expected to start for Broncos

Getty Images

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returned to practice for the Broncos on Thursday and that was a good sign for his chances of clearing the concussion protocol in time to play against the Steelers on Sunday.

It looks like that is going to happen. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the expectation in Denver is that Bridgewater will be cleared by an independent neurologist on Friday, fully practice with the team, and be in the lineup this weekend.

Should anything change on that front, Drew Lock would get the start for the 3-1 Broncos.

Bridgewater was 7-of-16 for 65 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt in last week’s loss. He completed over 76 percent of his passes in their season-opening three-game winning streak.