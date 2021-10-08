Russell Wilson has a “badly sprained finger”

Getty Images

After banging his hand and dislocating the middle finger on his throwing hand on Thursday night, quarterback Russell Wilson tried to continue but ultimately left the game. The question now becomes whether he’ll be able to play in 10 days, when the Seahawks face the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football.

After Seattle’s 26-17 loss to the Rams, coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Wilson has a “badly sprained finger,” and that the team is still assessing the injury.

Wilson has never missed a start in his 10-year career. In 2016, he played through knee and ankle injuries.

He surely will be determined to play, and he’ll be willing to do whatever needs to be done to get ready. Whether his body (specifically his finger) cooperates is a different issue.

Geno Smith played well in place of Wilson. Still, Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. To get out of their current 2-3 hole, which includes an 0-2 record at home, they need Wilson.

After the Week Six game at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks host the Saints on a Monday night. Seattle then hosts the Jaguars before a Week Eight bye.