Russell Wilson out several weeks after surgery on injured finger

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson underwent surgery on his injured finger Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The procedure, which was performed by noted hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin, stabilized Wilson’s finger with screws.

It will keep Wilson out for several weeks.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the Sehaawks are bracing for Wilson to miss at least a month and possibly up to eight weeks. Wilson ruptured a tendon in his right middle finger in Thursday night’s loss to the Rams.

He injured the finger on his follow through on a long incompletion to Tyler Lockett in the third quarter. Wilson’s finger connected with the hand of Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Wilson returned for one series before Geno Smith replaced him.

Wilson has made 149 consecutive starts, which is the longest by an active quarterback and the second-longest streak to start a career behind only Peyton Manning (208) among quarterbacks since the 1970 merger.

Wilson entered Week 5 leading the league in passer rating at 129.9.