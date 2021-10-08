Russell Wilson required surgical repairs to two injuries to his finger

USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson posted a photo of himself in a wheelchair, wearing sun glasses for some reason, with his right hand bandaged after surgery. “Lion Heart,” his caption read.

The Seahawks released a statement Friday night after Wilson’s surgery, which required repairs of two injuries to Wilson’s right middle finger. No specific timeline was given for his return, but Wilson is expected back this season.

“Russell Wilson injured his right middle finger during last night’s game versus the Rams,” the Seahawks said in the statement. “He sustained two injuries to the finger: an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint. He had successful surgery today in Los Angeles by hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Surgery Center to repair both injuries. He will start therapy this weekend and it is highly anticipated that he will return to play later this season.”

Dr. Steven Shin, a Los Angeles-based orthopedic surgeon who specializes in hand surgery, performed the surgery. He is the same surgeon who operated on Drew Brees’ thumb in 2019.

“Based on what I saw today, I am fully confident Russell will return to the NFL this season and play at the same world-class level that fans have come to expect of one of the game’s very best quarterbacks,” Shin said in a statement.

Wilson is expected to miss several weeks, with one report indicating the Seahawks are prepared to play without him for a month and possibly up to eight weeks.

Wilson has never missed a game in 10 seasons, making 149 consecutive starts.

“It’s looking ahead,” coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the day, via John Boyle of the team website. “We’re already looking at getting right and coming back. That’s how we’re talking about it, and I know that he’ll maximize whatever the timeframe is. He’s going to do a fantastic job of doing whatever he’s up against.”

Geno Smith will replace Wilson. His last start came in 2017 with the Giants.