Seahawks’ defense on pace to give up most yards in a season in NFL history

The Seahawks’ defense isn’t stopping anyone this season, and is on pace to break an NFL record no team would want to break.

Seattle already ranked dead last in the NFL in total yards allowed heading into Thursday night’s loss to the Rams, then gave up 476 total yards to Los Angeles. Now the Seahawks have given up a total of 2,254 yards through five games.

That’s an average of 451 yards a game, and puts the Seahawks on pace to give up 7,664 yards in a 17-game season. That would be the most in NFL history.

The current record for the most yards allowed in a season is 7,042, set by the Saints in 2012. That Saints team gave up 440 yards a game over a 16-game season, so the Seahawks are actually allowing more yards per game than the record-setting team and aren’t only on pace to break the record because the season is now 17 games long.

The Seahawks are 2-3 and in last place in the NFC West. With Russell Wilson‘s finger injury perhaps affecting their offense going forward, Seattle’s defense needs to get things fixed in a hurry.