T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift, Penei Sewell questionable for Lions-Vikings

Getty Images

The Lions have had plenty of injury concerns along their offensive line, but they may still have one of their key starters for this week’s game against the Vikings.

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell was a limited participant in Friday’s practice and is now questionable for Sunday. Sewell did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

The No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft, Sewell has been playing at left tackle with Taylor Decker on injured reserve. Center Frank Ragnow was also placed on IR earlier this week.

Sewell is one of five players the Lions have listed as questionable, including tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) and running back D’Andre Swift (groin). Hockenson didn’t’ practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday. Swift was limited all week.

Running back Jamaal Williams (hip) and linebacker Trey Flowers (knee) were also limited all week and are questionable.

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is expected to play.