Teddy Bridgewater, Courtland Sutton officially questionable

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) is trending toward starting Sunday. He returned to a full practice Friday and has “progressed nicely,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said.

“He’s cleared up to this point,” Fangio said, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “They’ll decide tomorrow for the final verdict.”

Bridgewater took “most” of the first-team reps Friday, according to Fangio.

The Broncos added receiver Courtland Sutton to the practice report Friday with an ankle injury that limited him. He also is questionable as are running back Melvin Gordon (lower leg), receiver Diontae Spencer (chest) and cornerback Pat Surtain II (chest).

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) is out.

“He’s two days into it,” Fangio said of Okwuegbunam. “We’ll see and make a decision by Saturday if it’s worth putting him on IR or not.”

Offensive guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow were full participants on Friday and will return to action.