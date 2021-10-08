The clock continues to tick toward a potential divorce between Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Posted by Mike Florio on October 8, 2021, 10:24 AM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Last year, the Seahawks started 5-0, finished 12-4, and exited the postseason in the wild card round. (Sorry, the super wild card round.) After the dust settled on the season, a storm of something other than dust emerged regarding quarterback Russell Wilson‘s future in Seattle.

This year, the Seahawks have started 2-3. They’re currently in sole possession of last place in the NFC West. Through five games, they’re only one loss behind last year’s total number of defeats.

Barring a dramatic turnaround, and some significant playoff success, the talk of a Wilson trade will resurface.

For now, Wilson continues to compartmentalize, loving the one he’s with because he has no other choice. In an interview with Erin Andrews of Fox Sports, which aired before last night’s game, Wilson downplayed the storyline that emerged immediately after Wilson was seen looking miserable in a luxury suite at Super Bowl LV.

“I think things get kind of blown out of proportion a little bit, and teams were saying that I requested a trade,” Wilson told Andrews. “So it kinda got a little confused.”

Contributing to the confusion was the fact that, after Wilson appeared on Dan Patrick’s show and made his discontent with the current state of the Seahawks obvious, Wilson’s agent declared that, while Russ doesn’t want a trade, he’d accept a trade to the Raiders, Cowboys, Saints, or Bears. It was unprecedented, and it can’t be ignored as the Seahawks now sit 12 games away from their next offseason.

Indeed, after the Wilson interview aired, Greg Olsen (who spent 2020 with the Seahawks) said that Wilson will stay in Seattle only as long as he feels everyone is fully committed to winning. A few weeks back, Wilson said he wants to be “legendary” and “iconic.” With one Super Bowl win to show for 10 NFL seasons, he’s got a lot more work to do to earn either of those labels.

So get ready. It’s coming. Presumably, it’ll happen after the season. If, however, the Seahawks lose their next two games, both of which will be played in prime time against the Steelers and Saints, respectively, don’t be surprised if, before the November 2 trade deadline, Wilson’s agent says, yet again, that Russ doesn’t want to be traded, but that he’d accept a trade to the Saints.

12 responses to “The clock continues to tick toward a potential divorce between Russell Wilson, Seahawks

  3. He lied when he said that. His agent floated the teams he wanted to be traded to. We”ll see what happens this season.

  5. Wilson is great, but not that great. I don’t doubt he could win another SB with the right team, but the only way he’ll be “iconic” is if the media hypes him up. It’s hard to be “iconic” or “legendary” when you’re overshadowed by Mahomes, Jackson, Rodgers, & Brady. I’m not even sure that Wilson is the best QB in his own division anymore (Stafford), let alone “legendary.”

  6. Russ us a good little player, but he is neither “legendary” nor “iconic”. He’ll probably have to settle for “narcissistic.” What he’ll be remembered for is throwing a pick on the one yard by Malcolm Butler, right before he was about to win the Super Bowl. That and being small

  7. Follw-up: legendary players play through that finger injury. Also, I momentarily forgot that Kyler Murray is currently overshadowing Wilson, as well, and in the same division like Stafford.

  8. Over the last decade the RB position has been deemphasized by the NFL to the point that even the best ones have very little negotiating leverage. At the same time the QB position has become so much more important than any other position that the best ones have a ton of power. Consequently guys like Russ and Rogers are attempting to exploit that power. This is a problem that the NFL owners and GMs have created for themselves and I have not a shred of sympathy for them. They’re used to stomping on people with less power than them and now they’re getting a taste of their own medicine. I’m getting my popcorn ready and loving it.

  9. None of those teams on the list look as open as they did then. Might have to come up with a new list.

    Texans may want to get moving on their trade – can’t see any teams choosing Watson over Wilson if the price is comparable.

  10. Is that Elway I hear panting in the background?
    Elway would back up the truck for Wilson. Then steal all the trucks in Colorado and back them up as well.
    Elway is never going to draft a top10 QB and he knows it. He has to be getting desperate…

  12. Cowboys got Dak, the Raiders got Carr, the Bears used a 1st round draft choice on Justin Fields (who’s a lot younger),so that leaves the Saints. The got their last HOF quarterback for free, so maybe…..Jameis…. but you’d need 3 Winstons to equal one Wilson

