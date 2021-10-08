Titans place Jayon Brown, Racey McMath, Aaron Brewer, Tommy Hudson on IR

Getty Images

The Titans have a long practice report, with 11 players given designations. They have since placed four of their injured players on injured reserve.

The team announced it placed linebacker Jayon Brown (knee), receiver Racey McMath (quad), lineman Aaron Brewer (knee) and tight end Tommy Hudson (ankle) on injured reserve Friday afternoon.

The players are eligible to return after missing three games.

The Titans filled the roster spots by signing offensive lineman Corey Levin, defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe and linebacker Joe Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Titans ruled out receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) and punter Brett Kern (right groin). They list offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (toe), receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring), defensive lineman Denico Autry (hip), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (knee) and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (foot) as questionable.